Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Fameye, has had his second baby with the baby mama, Ohemaa

Fameye made the announcement during a conversation on Twitter and his fans are happy for him

He did not specify the sex of the baby, or where he was born; but fans are happy and some have asked about his marriage plans with Bridget

Popular Ghanaian singer, Fameye, has welcomed his second child with the baby mama, Bridget Agyeman Boating.

The singer is reported to have happily made the announcement in a Twitter Space conversation dubbed:” The Listening Party Space”, which was hosted by Ato Kwamina.

It was when the conversation got more interesting that Fameye revealed that his lover, with whom he already has a son, has given birth to their second child.

He, however, did not give details about the sex of the baby, where he or she was born, and their current location.

Fans asks Fameye about marriage plans

The Praise hit maker welcomed his first child, a boy – Arvid A Famiyeh Jnr, and many of his fans wanted to know if he would marry her.

However, their marriage has still not happened, and now that Bridget has had another child for the singer, his fans are again asking questions.

During the announcement in the Twitter conversation, some fans asked Famiyeh if he still has plans of marrying Ohemaa or he just intended to make her a baby mama.

The musician, however, hinted that there would be a marriage when he was reported to have said that he would love to dance to one of his songs off the album with his baby mama on their wedding day.

Fameye's 2-year-old son sings his Praise song

Meanwhile, Fameye's son, Arvid, was in the news recently when he was recorded singing his father's massive hit song, Praise.

The little boy was resting on his father's laps when the song was being played in the background.

Just then the both started singing with Arvid almost overtaking his father.

Fameye also trended in the news after being enstooled chief in his hometown, Wassa, in the Western Region.

