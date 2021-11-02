Hall of Fame basketball star Shaquille O'Neal shared the money lessons he imparts on his six children

Shaq said that he tells his kids they are not rich since he is the one who worked for his KSh 44 billion wealth

The star said he wants them to go to college, get degrees, and he might invest in their business ideas

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal has opened up on trying to convey the value of money to his six kids.

Shaquille O'Neal, worth KSh 44 billion, said he would not give his six children handouts. Photos: Shaquille O'Neal.

Speaking on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, Shaq, worth around GHc2.4 Billion, said that his children are not happy with how he approaches lessons on money.

The retired Hall of Fame basketball star seeks to inform his children that the GHc2.4 Billion wealth is not theirs but his.

"They're kind of upset with me, not really upset, but they don't understand.

I tell them all the time that we are not rich. I'm rich," he said.

No hand-outs

Shaq further stated that he does not plan to give his children the chance to advance themselves by taking advantage of him but instead wants them to work hard.

The star said he expects them to go to college and graduate, and if they ever form companies they would like for him to invest in, they should approach him with business proposals just like anyone else.

“I see the entrepreneurial spirit in them but I want them to figure it out,” he said.

Social media users lauded Shaq’s approach to parenting by stating:

@slikvik87:

“Is Shaq secretly a Nigerian parent?”

@coinsnculture:

“Shaq is building generational work ethic.”

@rl_615:

“I respect that! He wants his children to earn it! And he said that he would invest in them, not give it to them.”

@oliverwallace1:

“He’s right, tell your kids that and make them have ambition and drive.”

@prw700:

“Tell them the truth, they don’t have money.”

Generous heart

YEN.com.gh recently reported that Shaq promised to buy a group of children laptops if one of them made a free throw during a charity event.

Shaq pledged to buy the laptops while unveiling two basketball courts on Saturday, October 23, in Las Vegas.

The renovations were made possible thanks to an initial donation of GHc1200 from him.

