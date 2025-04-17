Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Ghanaian Prophet Arrested for Disrespecting Adom-Kyei Duah Accuses Police of Unprofessional Conduct
by  Jessie Ola-Morris 2 min read

A Ghanaian prophet who landed in trouble after disrespecting the founder and leader of the Believer’s Worship Centre has opened up about his encounter with police officers in the country.

Ogyabour was arrested for making derogatory remarks about Stephen Adom Kyei Duah and his wife, and he was arrested as a result.

After his release, he named some officers who handled his case and accused them of unprofessional conduct.

He alleged that he offered a bribe of about GH¢10,000 before his release. He claims he paid GH¢6,000 to one police officer, GH¢3,000 to another and other amounts to the officers, although he did not produce any evidence to back his claims.

He also accused officers of manhandling him when he was in custody.

Watch Ogya Bofour's video below:

Adom Kyei-Duah arrests Ogya Bofour

In November last year, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah initiated the arrest of Prophet Ogya Bofour, a fellow prophet.

This was after the latter made some derogatory remarks about the former and his wife. He also criticised his mode of ministry and called out members of the Believers Worship Centre for fellowshiping under Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.

His words did not sit well with Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah, who reported him to the police and had him arrested.

Ogya Bofour claims his encounter at the police station was not an easy one. He noted that he paid so much money to save himself from maltreatment.

He was not the only one arrested for disrespecting Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah that year. Several pastors were picked up by the police over the same reason.

