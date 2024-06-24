Too Much Of Junka Town Storms Yogot's Funeral With Other Casts, Emotional Performance Touches Fans
- The late Ghanaian comic actor Yogot, famed for his role in the Junka Town comedy series, has been buried
- His colleagues from the production and his renowned brother Too Much went to pay their last respect
- Too Much performed at the funeral, channelling his grief into an emotional performance
On June 11, Ghanaian actor Osman Idris, popularly known as Yogot, succumbed to a short illness believed to be a carbuncle in his throat.
The actor was beloved for his role in the Junka Town comedy series, which featured top stars like Atemuda.
The Junka Town cast attended the funeral in numbers to pay their last respect to their late colleague.
Too Much performs at Yogot's funeral
According to Too Much, Yogot was more than a colleague.
"He was my blood brother, same father," Too Much disclosed in an interview right after the actor's passing.
He expressed the hurt he felt from Yogot's loss as he narrated the sad events that led to his brother's death.
At the funeral, Too Much performed the infamous Junka Town theme song, a dancehall hit that has remained in many fans' memories.
The emotional performance struck numerous fans, who took to social media to share kind messages with the bereaved.
Fans react to Too Much's performance
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Too Much's performance at Yogot's funeral.
Kwesi james said:
Junka town squad only Debbie jackson that I love
nana mbra wrote:
too much is singing from the heart errhh bless up man
Sniper GH commented:
He speaks better patoi than shatta wale aswear
drmiracle7 noted:
Too much is singing from pains . Rest In Power YOGOT .
Nyamekye expressed:
Oooh Hajia Mapouka is also gone
Lhïl Syhkë remarked:
Camera man why?☠️Did you wanna rest those you were videoing in peace like Yogot? Wey dangerous filter that…makeup oo
Yogot gets a befitting sendoff
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that fans mobbed Yogot's mortal remains as it was being transported to his final resting place.
According to Islamic tradition, the beloved Junka Town actor was buried on the same day he passed away.
