Nana Ama McBrown and her husband Maxwell, together with their daughter, stepped out together, and the trio looked very happy

In a funny video, McBrown and Baby Maxin teased Maxwell, with the actress encouraging the little girl to say shame to her daddy, who laughed

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were excited to see the family in good spirits amid speculations of a potential divorce

Nana Ama McBrown, her husband Maxwell, and their daughter Maxin were recently spotted together, looking very happy and united. In a video shared online, the family of three enjoyed a playful moment that has since gone viral, much to the delight of their fans.

The video showed McBrown and Maxin teasing Maxwell in a light-hearted manner. McBrown encouraged her daughter to say "shame" to her daddy, which made Maxwell laugh along with them. The cheerful interaction among the family showed their close bond and brought smiles to many netizens.

In the comments section, numerous Ghanaians expressed joy in seeing the family in high spirits. This came amid recent rumours and speculations about a potential divorce, making the video a promising sight for many. For many fans, the footage dispelled rumours about a divorce and wished them a fruitful marriage.

McBrown, Maxwell and Maxin spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

prodastick said:

Nana ama I love u too much i pray that God will continue bless your marriage

Ohemaa Mercy wrote:

God bless this marriage in jesus name❤️

user1045585908012 commented:

Ei, Nana knows how to respond to critics oo. And I love that about her

Zakanya Sidi said:

May almighty Allah continue to bless your marriage.

McBrown attends graduation

In another story, Nana Ama McBrown attended the graduation of Mercy Asiedu's son and excitedly showed her support as he completed school.

The young boy, who McBrown referred to as her godson, wore a graduation gown on top of his school uniform as the excited actress recorded.

The actress blessed the young boy and wished that her own daughter, Baby Maxin, would also graduate in a similar fashion one day.

