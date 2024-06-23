Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown has silence haters who claimed she and her husband Maxwell Mensah are on the brink of divorcing

She took to her Snapchat account to share a lovely video of her and her husband chilling at Kids Lounge by McBrown as she playfully told him to speak to his side chicks

The video had many wondering whether it was recently recorded, as many confirmed that she posted it on her Snapchat on the night of June 22, 2024; others also confirmed that the video debunked divorce and separation rumours

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has trashed out divorce rumours after posting a video of her and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, having a good time at her recently launched kids lounge, Kids Lounge by McBrown.

Nana Ama McBrown and husband Maxwell Mensah chill in video

Nana Ama McBrown and her husband Maxwell Mensah were seated at the playground of her recently launched kids lounge, Kids Lounge, by McBrown.

She took a video of her husband as she playfully told him to speak to his side chicks, which she posted on her Snapchat account on the evening of June 22, 2024.

The video comes amid news of Mr Mensah deleting pictures of The Empress from his Instagram feed, sparking divorce and separation rumours.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, having a good time at Kids Lounge by McBrown.

Reactions to the viral video of McBrown and Maxwell Mensah

Many people in the comment section wondered whether the video posted by Ghanaian blogger Delay Ba's Instagram page was old or recently recorded.

Her fervent fans took to her Snapchat account to confirm that Mrs McBrown Mensah recorded the video and posted it on the evening of June 22, 2024, before travelling to Kumasi at dawn on June 23, 2024.

Below are the reactions from fans to the video:

_akua_june_ said:

You see how they’ve turned all observers to third person

sandyzz_bae said:

Is just yesterday on her Snapchat and some of u are here saying old video most of u don’t like Nana Ama but still she dey top ❤️

skyhodess_wan said:

They’re still enjoying their lives together ❤️❤️❤️❤️

nanayaaakwaboah said:

But nana ama wama yen af3re oo ah

nanaop_gh said:

Masa ka kyer3 wo girls no er

akwasibugati said:

You go explain tire

efya_mother said:

So I just went to her Snapchat to watch and it’s a new video oeeiii…..this is to tell everyone to stop talking about ppl. O

McBrown cracked jokes as she inspected the torn boots of young football players

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown hosted pupils and representatives of Strong Heroes and Junior Armour Football Academy, an underprivileged children's sports academy.

Videos of her inspecting the worn-out boots of two pupils and calling for donations sparked emotions in many Ghanaians.

Many people praised the star actress for throwing light on the struggles of the football academy.

