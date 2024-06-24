Nana Ama McBrown attended the graduation of Mercy Asiedu's son and excitedly showed her support as he completed junior high school

The young boy, who McBrown referred to as her godson, wore a graduation gown on top of his school uniform as the excited actress recorded

The actress blessed the young boy and wished that her own daughter, Baby Maxin, would also graduate in a similar fashion one day

Popular Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown was full of joy and pride as she attended the graduation ceremony of her godson, the son of fellow actress Mercy Asiedu.

The event marked the boy's completion of junior high school and was filled with excitement and heartfelt moments as McBrown celebrated this significant milestone.

Nana Ama McBrown and Mercy Asiedu's son at the graduation ceremony. Photo Source: nanaamamcbrown (Snapchat)

Source: Instagram

The graduation ceremony took place at the young man's school, New Nation School, and McBrown eagerly captured the moment on her phone and shared it on Snapchat. Dressed in a traditional graduation gown over his school uniform, the young graduate stood by the actress as they celebrated the milestone.

Nana Ama McBrown showered the young boy with blessings and well wishes. Her enthusiastic support showed the strong bond she shared with Mercy Asiedu and her family. McBrown has proven herself to be a supportive person. On several occasions, she has attended ceremonies for the children of other celebrities. She was present at Ofori Sarpong's daughter's wedding late last year.

Otumfuo's daughter graduates

In a similar story, a video of Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu's reaction after she completed SOS Hermann Gmeiner International College. She thanked her parents for their support and said that she plans to further her education.

Many people thronged the comment section of the video and congratulated Otumfuo's daughter on her academic achievement.

Also, another video of the reaction of Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu from the same graduation ceremony circulated on social media. She put her humility on display as she vibed and hung out with her friends after the event.

The graduation was one of the most talked about events on social media when it happened.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh