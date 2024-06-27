Kuami Eugene's former house girl, Mary, has given the musician a strong warning in a video circulating on TikTok

The young lady was sacked in late 2023 by the musician for personal reasons and has since been taking shots at him

In the video, Mary claimed that Eugene had been talking badly about her interviews and threatened to expose some shady stuff she knows about him

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene is facing serious accusations from his former house help, Mary. In a recent video circulating on TikTok, Mary issued a stern warning to the artiste, hinting at possible revelations that could tarnish his reputation.

Mary, who was dismissed in late 2023 for undisclosed personal reasons, has been vocal about her grievances since her termination. She granted several interviews badmouthing Eugene and even revealed the meagre sum of money she was paid as a monthly stipend by the singer.

In the video, Mary alleged that Kwame Eugene has been speaking poorly of her in various interviews. She warned that she is prepared to reveal some hidden truths about the musician.

The tension between the two has been brewing for some time, with Mary often taking jabs at Eugene through social media posts. The video has generated a flurry of reactions from social media users.

Mary sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

KBlinkzGh said:

Who connected this gal to Eugene the person has cost him a lot of damage in his life ah

BLACKPOP commented:

Dis world paaa see somebody wey she de give Eugene last warning

Sandra Nana Konadu said:

Who gave this gal wee toffee to take eiiiiii

ewurama commented:

I don’t blame you, I blame Kuami Eugene

