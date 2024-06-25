A video of Dr Zee's congratulatory message to Davido as he marries long time girlfriend has got people talking

The Ghanaian academic urged the musician to stay loyal to Chioma now that he is married

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue

A US-based Ghanaian PhD holder, Dr Abigail Zita Seshie, aka Dr Zee has caused a stir after she congratulated Davido and his newlywed Chioma on their wedding.

Taking to TikTok, Dr Zee, as part of her congratulatory, said she hopes that Davido's marriage to Chioma will be a turning point for the musician.

The academic prayed that the Assurane hitmaker would stay committed to his wife and be a loving husband.

"I hope that this new journey will be a turning point for Davido to stay committed, love on his family, be faithful and loyal to his wife", she said.

Dr Zee also expressed optimism that Chioma would be a good wife to the musician.

There is a woman for every man, and Chioma knows the type of man that she has married", she stated.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1000 likes and 100 comments.

Netizens react to the video

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section shared varied opinions on Dr Zee's comments.

Vee -Chive07 commented:

Dr you have said it all

Elizabeth Ansah reacted:

congratulations to them

userflokufashion wrote:

thanks so much

nyamburasvoice added:

Exactly. If you decide to go down that route, make sure you get something out of it

Chioma flaunts engagement ring

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Davido is trending after revealing the price of his wife's engagement ring.

In a video that has gone viral online, Davido said Chioma's ring could buy three Rolls Royce cars.

Chef Chioma looked stunning in a spaghetti-strap floral dress and long straight hairstyle while rocking designer black sunglasses.

Davido looked dapper in a black T-shirt and denim jeans as he stepped out with his gorgeous partner.

