Ayisha Modi and Ofori Amponsah's daughter, Oforiwaa Amponsah, has got many cheering her on in a new video

She is a great dancer, and led a team of four dancers in an event in America, where she lives with her mother

Many people have been swept off their feet and they cannot stop admiring and praising Oforiwaa for her performance

A video of Ofori Amponsah and Ayisha Modi’s daughter, Oforiwaa Amponsah, leading a team in a dance session, has stunned many.

The tall Oforiwaa, who looks so much like her father, is seen in a pair of Denim trousers, over a crop top, with a pair of sneakers.

She dances so flexibly leading a team of four professional dancers.

A collage of Ofori Amponsah, Ayisha Modi, and their daughter.

YEN.com.gh cannot tell exactly what event it was, but the crowd was massive, and they all cheered the dancers up.

The cheering became even louder when Oforiwaa took the front stage to lead the team.

The video was sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ayisha Modi’s Instagram page. She wrote in the caption that she has always been proud of her daughter.

Fans react to Oforiwaa Amponsah’s dance video

Many people who have seen the video have admired Oforiwaa’s dexterity and have praised her.

To some, she is a super dance star, while others called her princess.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

lizzyaddai: “Wooow Good Job Princess.”

official_bempah: “My sister is good.”

oboysandyfoods: “Great performance.”

asantewaasely: “Woooo beautiful.”

dianaagbley: “Proud of her.”

hajia__official: “You nailed it sis @oforiwaa_amponsah love you.”

esiadjeiwaa_8: “Good job.”

vioden_: “look at our model.”

The first time Oforiwaa Amponsah made public appearance

Oforiwaa Amponsah made her first public appearance in September 2021.

She was accompanying her mother to an event in America, as contained in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh.

Ayisha Modi and the daughter caught the attention of many as they walked hand in hand to and at the event.

The 17-year-old Oforiwaa looks very tall in appearance, and the video got many people concluding that she is her father's exact replica.

Meanwhile, Ayisha Modi related thoroughly in an earlier report on how Ofori Amponsah broke her virginity at age 18 to have her daughter.

