Davido And Chioma Fly Out In New Private Jet After Their Wedding, Video Stirs Reaction
- Nigerian star Davido and Chioma have flown out of Nigeria after their superlative wedding in Lagos
- A video shared online showed Davido with Chioma and some members of his 30BG crew on board the private jet
- The video has stirred comments from netizens, with many congratulating the couple and tapping into their blessings
Afrobeats superstar Davido and his wife Chioma have flown out of Nigeria barely two days after their lavish wedding.
Davido and his longtime partner, Chioma Rowland, tied the knot in a colourful wedding in Lagos on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 with a lavish display of cash.
A video of Davido and Chioma on board a private jet in Lagos emerged on social media early Thursday, June 27.
In addition to the couple, some of Davido's team, including Asa Asika, Lati, and Chioma's manager, Ubi Franklin, were present.
Watch the video of Davido, who had earlier thanked his supporters, and Chioma jetting out of Nigeria days after their wedding in Lagos.
Fans hail Davido and Chioma over video
Davido and Chioma's latest video sparked lovely reactions from their admirers.
vibe_with_mosun:
"Honeymoon straight."
bakersisland_cakes:
"They need to rest after entertaining us with their classy lavish wedding."
annette_ugonnia:
"Why are all these people going with them? Can’t this couple have their private time?"
biggbomb_:
"How about their children?"
pita_kwa:
"Omo chefchi enjoy yourself my baby you deserve it all just a peaceful loving queen."
ladypurity_:
"They’re coming to Los Angeles he has a performance on Sunday."
sweetishbyfakab.ng said:
My children will marry rich man that will love them, give peace of mind and lavish money on them and my son will be rich and lavish money on his wife too by God's grace. Amen
Chivido 2024: Pretty lady permanently tattoos Davido and Chioma's faces on her arms to celebrate their union
Chioma's bridesmaids swept dollars with broom at her wedding
Meanwhile, a video from the wedding of Davido and Chioma emerged, showing how lavish the ceremony was.
The video making the rounds on social media showed some bridesmaids using big brooms to sweep the dollars sprayed at the party.
The viral clip got people talking on social media, and netizens were stunned at how much was sprayed at the party.
