Fans have continued to express their love for Davido and Chioma in a variety of ways as their wedding continues to gain popularity on social media

A young lady has gone viral after showing tattoos of Davido and Chioma on her arms

Some social media users have a range of emotions after watching the viral on Instagram

A Nigerian woman has sparked outrage on social media after celebrating the union of Afrobeats musician Davido and his wife Chioma Adeleke with a permanent tattoo of their faces on her hand.

Davido and Chioma look perfect together.

Davido and Chioma Adeleke's wedding on Tuesday, June 25, became the talk of the town and a unifying symbol, bringing together famous celebrities, influencers, and politicians from different political parties.

Davido and Chioma rock designer outfits for their luxurious traditional wedding

Nigerian celebrity couple Davido and Chioma didn't disappoint with their outfit selection for their lavish traditional wedding in Lagos.

Some social video users blasted the pretty lady for going the extra mile to show her love for Davido and Chioma

Some social media users reacted:

iammiracle_fx stated:

When the brain is empty, the body suffers

c.h.e.e.k.a_ stated:

We know the girl doesn’t have sense but the artist is good mehnnn!

pehlz_ stated:

Them no love some of una for house

onyinyechukwu__ stated:

They are doing you people from the village and the person doing you is late so there’s no coming out from this

jectimi_comedy stated:

She go still draw wizkid and jada for left and right yansh ewu Gambia

thec_la_ stated:

I know we are all happy for them. But things have limits please. Is she not loved at home?

blessingadex1212 stated:

No single sense botton>>>>

Mjafricalove stated:

We really should love people in our homes more cause it so easy to tell this days who missed out on that home affection as a child.

eve_jenni stated:

Even Chioma nor Davido no tattoo each other face

edos_artistry stated:

The artist is good

Officialmikemore stated:

Oya write chivido for your forehead

Charminghela stated:

Low self esteem

Usendollar stated:

Forget about this post , as you’re going to beg tonight ❤️ you will wake up with good new and great testimonies Amen ❤️

boss_aminat stated:

Na una Dey make people think say women no get sense ‍♀️‍♀️

mubik_25 stated:

Some people just come life too mumu

