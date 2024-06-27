Davido Speaks After Wedding Chioma, Shares Cute Video From The Ceremony "Love Won"
- Nigerian singer Davido has spoken after his lavish wedding ceremony with Chioma on Tuesday, June 25, 2024
- In a post on Instagram, Davido thanked his well-wishers for their support during his special occasion
- Davido also shared a cute video from the ceremony as he appreciated God's hand in the success of his wedding
Nigerian singer Davido has shown gratitude to his fans and admirers after his wedding ceremony with his heartthrob, Chioma Rowland
Davido and Chioma married on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in a ceremony hashtagged Chivido 2024. The ceremony saw a lavish display of money, which left bridesmaids sweeping dollars on the floor.
Photos and videos from Chivido 2024 flooded the internet in Nigeria and Africa as many fans supported their idol.
Chivido 2024: Pretty lady permanently tattoos Davido and Chioma's faces on her arms to celebrate their union
Following his grand ceremony and the massive support he enjoyed, Davido has come online to express gratitude to his fans.
In a post on his Instagram stories, the Unavailable singer shared a thank-you message with his well-wishers, saying:
“Thank you all for making our day a magical one! We really appreciate and we love you, Love won.”
Below is a screenshot of the post as shared by Linda Ikeji Blog:
Prior to his thank-you message, Davido shared a video of himself and Chioma posing in one of their wedding attires. In his caption, Davido appreciated God's influence in the success of his wedding.
See the clip below:
Fans react to Davido's latest posts after wedding
The posts have triggered massive reactions from online users.
cleaninginlagos said:
“Yes oh. We know Chioma will succeed inside Husbands house, her maturity is top notch. ❤️❤️❤️.”
european_cities1 said:
“You don't need a magician to tell you that this guy loves his wife. Wishing you both nothing but peace and joy .”
turay8260 said:
“My favorite couple forever king Queen for life .”
iyanshawty said:
“Davido knew what he was saying when he said Love is sweet o When money enter, love is sweeter!”
Everythingclassyhairs said:
“Yes oo LOVE won over dem all❤️❤️,we are happy for you OBO!!❤️”
Fans react as Davido's alleged side chick makes bold statement after his wedding
Meanwhile, Davido's alleged pregnant French side chick, Ivanna Bay, is back in the news.
The French model took to social media to make triggering posts during the Afrobeats star's traditional wedding.
Ivanna talked about relationships and respect, as Nigerians didn't waste time devouring her with words.
