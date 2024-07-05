Championrolie was among a list of Ghanaian dancers who performed at the 2024 Oyofe Festival in Spain

The talented DWP Academy dancer, in a trending video, thrilled the crowd present at the event with his incredible dance moves

The video has got many Ghanaians applauding Championrolie for making the country proud on the world stage

DWP Academy dancer Roland Frimpong Nyarko, popularly known as Championrolie, is trending on social media following his performance at the 2024 Oyofe Festival in Spain.

Championrolie showcases dance moves in Spain

A TikTok video of Championrolie's performance at the Oyofe festival in Spain showed the dancer dazzling the crowd present with his dance moves.

In the video, Championrolie is captured proudly holding the Ghana flag to symbolise his love for the nation as he takes to the stage for his performance.

He wore a red long-sleeved T-shirt with white sneakers and black jean shorts, showcasing his dance moves to a high-tempo song to the crowd.

The Oyofe Festival is an annual African street dance event in Barcelona, Spain. It provides a platform for dancers worldwide to showcase their talents.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Championrolie's performance in Spain

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users regarding Championrolie's performance at the 2024 Oyofe Festival in Spain.

@erkuahofficial commented:

"Indeed a Champion ❤️"

@decencylady commented:

"Awwwwww Grace found you,ChampionRolie to the whole world wide, keep rocking for us more fire"

@bevelynnaaabena commented:

"What's the name again? See how he just nailed it, no crumps left. You are a Champion for a billion reasons."

@nazzirdds commented:

"Well Deserved Champose Go higher my role model"

@obrempong.kru.tak commented:

"Well done nice one Champion for a reason"

@salomedanso256commented:

"The Best Champion in Ghana. We love u Rolie. Go go high"

@akosuahgolde2 commented:

"Kotobabi we are proud of you keep going high ❤️❤️"

@mavismaamleabayat commented:

"I love that, Ghana to the world"

Afronita links up with Championrolie In Spain

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Championrolie connected with his fellow Ghanaian dancers Afronita, Dancegod Loyd and Allo Danny in Spain at the Oyofe Festival Volume 6.

Champion Rolie took to his Instagram page to share memorable pictures he captured during the Oyofe Festival in Spain.

