Ghanaian dancer Championrolie shared memorable pictures from when he met his fellow dancers Afronita, Dancegod Lloyd and Allo Danny in Spain

They performed on different sets, and videos from their performance have excited many fans on social media

Reacting to the pictures, many people were excited that all the Ghanaian dancers reconnected abroad

Ghanaian dancer Championrolie connected with his fellow Ghanaian dancers Afronita, Danegod Loyd and Allo Danny in Spain at the Oyofe Festival Volume 6.

Afronita, Championrolie and Dancegod Lloyd in photos. Image Credit: @ghkwaku and @afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

Championrolie links up with other dancers in Spain

Championrolie took to his Instagram page to share memorable pictures he captured during his time at the Oyofe Festival in Spain.

In the pictures, the founder of the Championrolie Foundation posed with the Ghana flag and in the caption, he hinted that he and the other Ghanaian dancers were the Black Stars of Ghana. He wrote.

BLACK STARS OF GHANA ❤️

Videos of his electrifying performance at the festival have gone viral and captivated many of his fans. Other videos of Afronita and Dancegod Lloyd also taking over the stage thrilled many fans.

Below is a carousel post of Championrolie connecting with fellow dancers Afronita, Dancegod Lloyd and Allo Danny in Spain.

Reactions to the photos of Championrolie, Afronita, Dancegod Lloyd and Allo Danny in Spain

Many people in the comment section talked about expecting to see photos of Afronita and Championrolie together since they both announced on their social media pages that they were attending the same dance festival in Spain.

Others also lauded their moves in raising the flag of Ghana high on foreign land as they posed in the photos.

Below are the comments:

kwamedespite__jr said:

The picture I’ve been waiting for

lareinailiana said:

Yesssssss! Rollie & Nita together again! We need to see more of you two dancing together again. We miss it.

julanitosei said:

Putting Ghana & afrodance on the map one dance one country at a time

tracyoluchi said:

My and Our special CHAMPION

nana.a.serwaa.37 said:

Afro n Rollie at the same location serve us with hot pics wai..have fun

"My aim is to help Abigail and put her out there": Afronita opened up in video

YEN.com.gh reported that the video of Afronita explaining why she kept throwing the spotlight on Abigail Dromo during their performance at Britain Got Talent went viral.

She said her aim was not to crave attention on the show but rather to project Abigail to the world. Many people who commented on the video have praised Afronita for her support of Abigail.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh