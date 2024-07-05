Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Dancehgod Lloyd were given a standing ovation amid cheers after their electrifying performance at the Oyofe Festival in Spain

Twining in matching outfits, they danced to an Amapiano mix and Nigerian singer Mr Eazi's Akwaaba

Many Ghanaians in the comment section talked about watching the video several times as they applauded their performance

Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Dancegod Lloyd flew to Spain on July 4, 2024, to perform at the Oyofe Festival Volume 6.

Afronita and Dancegod Lloyd in Spain. Image Credit: @afronitaaa and @dancegodlloyd

Source: Instagram

Afronita and Dancegod Loyd's performance

Videos of Afronita and Dancegod Lloyd's performance at the festival in Spain were shared on TikTok by fans who were taken aback by their incredible coordination and moves on the stage.

In one video, they were captured dancing to an Amapiano mix, and in the other, they danced to Nigerian musician Mr Eazi's Akwaaba, a song released in 2018 featuring Ghana's GuiltyBeatz, Patapaa and Pappy Kojo.

For their stage outfit, Afronita and her mentor, Dancegod Lloyd, wore matching outfits. They wore white shirts, white sneakers and multi-coloured trousers.

After their performance, the crowd gave them a standing ovation amid cheers and clapping, signifying how electrifying their performance was.

Other Ghanaian dancers who flew to Spain for the festival were Allo Danny, and Afronita's close friend Championrolie.

Below is a video of the performance of AfroniAbigail's performanceAbigail at the Oyofe Festival in Spain:

Reactions to the performance of Afronita and Dancegod Lloyd

Many people in the comment section applauded their performance and rated it highly. Others also talked about the video warming their hearts such that they watched it several times. Others also admired the bond between Afronita and Dancegod Lloyd.

Below are the reactions:

Pauline Worth said:

The nicest thing I have seen this week

Favour Nkoaa said:

love this... different from the usual routines we've been seeing

Mavis Aryeetey said:

woooooow massive performance

MRS.KYERE DIABOUR said:

the last part heatttt

Peter Walters❤️ said:

I have watched like 50 times aswerrrrrrr

Desmond Nkrumah Desmonds said:

Masters dey give us new moves asuwear

joycefosuaa721 said:

I watched it more than 100times

Modest❤️said:

Who be your star again

Emmanuella Sarpong said:

This is really beautiful and unique God bless you guys

Below is another video of their thrilling performance in Spain:

"I was shy": Afronita recounted her funny first encounter with Dancegod Lloyd

YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita opened up about her journey to becoming a top dancer and viral sensation.

In an interview, the viral sensation spoke about meeting her role model, Dancegod Lloyd, for the first time. The hilarious moment, as shared by the dancer, has caught the attention of many fans who adore her rise as a viral star.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh