Rapper Sarkodie promised to gift his millions of Sark Nation fans worldwide on his 39th birthday

The rapper delivered on his promise to release a new music video to celebrate his birthday with his fans

The gesture caught the attention of numerous fans, who took to social media to hail him

Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, turned 39 on July 10, 2024.

His birthday came a few days after his long-time friend and manager AngelTown celebrated his birthday.

The musician who promised to gift his fans on his birthday has delivered.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie Photo source: Facebook/SarkDaily

Source: Facebook

Sarkodie drops new music video on birthday

Sarkodie wields one of the most effective fan bases in Africa. From co-signs to unfettered access, the rapper's relationship with his Sark Nation continues to thrive year after year.

He recently launched a commercial model, allowing Sark Nation members to own shares in his two-decade-long, high-striding music career.

For his 39th birthday, the musician dropped his new music video with Joey B, directed by Ghana's Awudu Musa.

Fans react to Sarkodie's birthday gift

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Sarkodie's 39th birthday gift to his fans.

@Emankotv said:

Landlord is back to the house with one and only man Joe b

@micthinkin9968 wrote:

Every sarknation have to watch this video 10times so it get to 1million is 3days.

@KODMEnt quizzed:

Apart from the LANDLORDS who else?

@OBmusic_ remarked:

He's the DEFINITION of AFRICAN RAP MUSIC

@reginaldelabo9625 commented:

Whaaaaaaat, chaley the GRAPHICS de3 MARVEL AVERNGERS level ooo.

@jennsen5 added:

Greatest birthday gift as a fan … I really appreciate it. Thank you King

Sarkodie confirmed as Olympic Games performer

Earlier, YEN.comgh reported that the French Embassy had confirmed the news of Sarkodie's Olympics 2024 performance, which broke out prematurely after Dj Mensah's interview.

According to a representative from the French Embassy in Ghana, the Olympic Games in Paris will feature an African Fan Zone as a platform for many Ghanaian artists.

The French Embassy unveiled Sarkodie, King Promise and Darkovibes as the Ghanaian artistes billed for the African Fan Zone on August 10.

Source: YEN.com.gh