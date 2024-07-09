King Paluta's latest release Makoma has raked in a million hits on reaming platforms in less than a week

The song became an instant fan favourite after the Ghanaian musician dropped a teaser on social media

YEN.com.gh spoke to entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about the song and its meteoric rise

Ghana's new Artiste of the Year at the just-ended Telecel Ghana Music Awards has shared his excitement about his new milestone.

His new song, Makoma, his first since winning his debut TGMA award, became an instant viral hit after he dropped a teaser five days before its official release.

The song has raked in over a million streams on Audiomack in less than a week after its release.

King Paluta's song rises to no. 1

Apart from King Paluta's strides on Audiomack, the song has gained significant traction on other audio streaming platforms.

As of July 8, Makoma, which has already been used in thousands of TikToks, was the No.1 song on Apple Music.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about King Paluta's gains on streaming platforms, entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh said,

King Paluta is setting himself up for greatness with two big songs so far this year. If he continues the momentum, he is on a path to sweeping many major awards in 2025. He plans to release an album this year, so I believe we should brace ourselves for more music.

Fans react to King Paluta's streaming milestone

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to King Paluta's strides on Apple Music and Audiomack.

joyceannoryeboah said:

The ghetto lover boy

ahye_creatives wrote:

3kɔ yie paa I can see

riyeb_icon_uk_ltd remarked:

This is typical God time. When your time comes, everything you touch turns to gold ampa. I didn’t want him to drop this song due to Aseda still banging but hey 3nyom nu 3y3 mi d3 ooh

King Paluta blows money on 'bling'

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Paluta had been spotted trying on a diamond chain and teeth grillz that he purchased from the jeweller, proudly admiring them in the mirror.

In the video, the musician had the jeweller test them with an electronic diamond testing pen, and the lights on the indicator showed they were authentic

