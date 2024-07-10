Sarkodie: French Embassy Confirms Ghanaian Rapper's Olympics Gig, Drops More Details
- News of Sarkodie's Olympics 2024 performance, which broke out prematurely, has been confirmed by the French Embassy
- A representative from the Embassy shed more light on the upcoming performance, which will include two other Ghanaian artistes
- Fans have jumped at the latest update as they share their anticipation for the showdown
Sarkodie's DJ Mensah was forced to backtrack after he prematurely disclosed that the rapper would perform at the Olympics 2024 in Paris.
Until the French Embassy's latest press event, the news of Sarkodie's Olympics performance hung in the air.
The latest update from the French Embassy intrigued numerous fans who can't wait to see Sarkodie's showdown in Paris.
King Promise and Darkovibes to join Sarkodie in Paris
This year's Olympics Opening Ceremony will take a different format. For the first time in the competition's history, this year's opening ceremony, directed by Thomas Jolly, will be held outside an Olympic Stadium and broadcast to 80 giant screens in public.
Celine Dion and Dua Lipa have already been announced for the opening ceremony, which is expected to attract an estimated six hundred thousand spectators.
According to a representative from the French Embassy in Ghana, the Olympic Games in Paris will feature an African Fan Zone as a platform for many Ghanaian artists.
Speaking at a recent event, the French Embassy unveiled Sarkodie, King Promise and Darkovibes as the Ghanaian artistes billed for the African Fan Zone on August 10.
Fans react to Olympics 2024 Ghanaian roster
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Sarkodie's upcoming performance at the Olympics.
@samini_thekid said:
Dj mensah never lied but he should have said some Ghanaian artists will perform at fan zone then if he mention sarkodie’s name e chill waa
@PrinzSarkCess wrote:
Confirmed, SARKODIE IS PERFORMING AT THE OLYMPIC GAMES IN PARIS
@Nassagyemangjnr noted:
Is like stonebwoy performing at the Fifa world cup fan festival in 2022 but dj Mensah said open ceremony lol
King Promise talks about this relationship with Sarkodie
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise had opened up about his enviable bond with Sarkodie, which has birthed several collaborations, including the latest one, Favourite Story.
While some artistes have complained about their past struggles to gain Sarkodie's attention, King Promise wields an enviable bond with Africa's decorated rapper. Talking to Doreen Avio on Hitz FM, King Promise recounted how seamless it was to collaborate with Sarkodie on his new song.
