Gifty Anti, in a video, took her daughter Nyame Animuonyam to the Makola market centre in Accra to give her a glimpse of how hard people work to earn a living

In the video, the young girl scanned the marketplace with her eyes and keenly observed the day-to-day activities that were going on around her

Gifty Anti documented the experience and shared it on her Instagram page, revealing that the visit was aimed at teaching the young lady valuable life lessons

Media personality Gifty Anti and her daughter, Nyame Animuonyam, at Markola market. Photo Source: oheneyere_gifty_anti

Source: Instagram

The video showed Nyame Animuonyam scanning the marketplace with wide eyes, absorbing the busy environment around her. The marketplace was filled with vendors shouting their wares, customers bargaining for the best prices, and a general sense of rigorous activity.

Gifty Anti documented the experience and later shared it on her Instagram page. She revealed that the visit was part of her effort to teach her daughter the importance of hard work and the dignity it brings.

The media personality said she sought to instil in Nyame Animuonyam the understanding that every job, no matter how small, was worthy of respect and that there was dignity in hard labour.

Ghanaians praise Gifty Anti

Many Ghanaians were quick to praise Gifty Anti for attempting to teach the young girl life lessons.

akuffoemmanu said:

"What a beautiful day y'all family"

kingdavid_fctboss commented:

"Wow!.. nice teach them young"

iam_anitabynum reacted:

You have raised her wellmama

christalbeads wrote:

"That is beautiful, you are so down to earth, you always be yourself and you don’t look down on others unlike other celebrities"

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh