A video of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia enjoying a profound moment with his party faithfuls in Western North has popped up online

The 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) danced as a mellow local gospel song played in the background

The video has garnered significant traction on social media as Ghanaians weighed in on the moment

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who is on a national tour after the party's defeat in the elections, was spotted dancing in Western Region, where he addressed some party faithfuls.

Dr Bawumia seen dancing with NPP party faithfuls in Western North. Photo source: DrMahamuduBawumia

Source: Facebook

Dr Bawumia was captured on the platform while some party faithfuls joined him to dance while Esther Nyamekye's Ode Yen Ko Sie played in the background.

The video, which comes after his reasons for the NPP's loss in the 2024 elections, has garnered significant traction on social media.

The former Vice President in the erstwhile Akufo-Addo administration has established that its administration failed to listen to the party members during their eight years in power and paid the price for it.

“If you consider all the studies we have done so far, the big issues are the cost of living. The prices of goods went up, and that led to financial difficulties for many. There was also arrogance of power. We did not listen to the party members. Our members asked to conduct a reshuffle, but for eight years, we did not listen to the party members. Our members told us they do not like the e-levy, but we did not listen. The members also told us to desist from the haircut, but we failed.”

Bawumia's presence in Western North stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the video of Bawumia dancing with NPP party faithful in Western North.

Nana Owusu

"That sisifiaa gave him 38.2% and you want them to pray for him again."

Nana osagraga 11

"Dr bawumia is the real president and mallam yohani is the real problem in Ghana 🤔🤔."

alhassanaguri

From sisifia and nyame na hyiray3 naa ahyi moo to sweet gospel. Levels changes😂😂."

Trending Sounds

"Best comedian ever.. I miss his performance rof 🤣🤣🤣 let’s do friendly election again so that I can vote against him again er 😂 1. Bawumia. 2. Mahama. … vote let’s gooo

Nyamesunsum_Dysguy

"I'm a true Npp man, and for the past 8 years I stopped voting but my love for this man nti I've rescinded my decision. I can't wait for 2028."

Nigel Gaisie shares prophecy for the NPP

Earlier,k YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie had released a prophetic word about the New Patriotic Party.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 23rd, the controversial televangelist claimed that he was not happy with the vision he had.

The controversial man of God then added that he was only a messenger of the Lord, hence, criticisms and insulting remarks would not deter him from sharing his prophecies.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh