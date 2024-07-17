The youngest GWR male painter, Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, celebrated his second birthday in style on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at his school, Aristoland Montessori Centre

A video from the celebration that has gone viral was when a little girl displayed fire dance moves during a musical chairs challenge

The video excited many people, and they tipped her as their winner in the comments section

The youngest GWR male painter, Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, turned two years old on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

To celebrate, his mother, Chantelle Eghan, with the support of Top Choco, threw a lavish birthday party for him at his school, Aristoland Montessori Centre.

Ace-Liam's classmate stole the show at his birthday party

A video of the musician chairs challenge from the celebration caught the attention of many social media users.

When it was left with two female classmates of Ace-Liam to compete for the ultimate prize, one of the girls stood out because of her exceptional dance moves.

The little girl, known as Louisa, danced so hard to Ghanaian music duo DopeNation's Zormizor (Asabone), a song that has taken over Ghana's airwaves.

At the end of the musical chairs contest, Louisa was declared the winner, and many of her classmates and other guests at the GWR holder's birthday celebration cheered and congratulated her.

Below is a video of Ace-Liam's classmates engaged in the musical chairs contest.

Reactions to the video

The video excited many people who watched it as they tipped Louisa as their winner. Others also talked about the little girl's fire dance moves, which excited them.

One-year-old received certificate from GWR as world's youngest painter

YEN.com.gh reported that Ace-Liam Sam Ankrah, a one-year-old Ghanaian boy, officially received a certificate from Guinness World Records (GWR) as the youngest male painter.

The Ghanaian achieved this feat after his mother, Chantelle Eghan, applied on his behalf and guided him. In photos that surfaced, the adorable little boy posed with his GWR certificate and was hailed by many Ghanaians.

