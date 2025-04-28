Actress Nana Ama McBrown flaunted her beautiful frontal lace wig in a video, which was glueless

In a video, she shared with excitement how much she loved her new hair while hailing her hairstylist Spendy

The cost of the wig got many people as they noted that it was very expensive, while others admired McBrown's beauty

Media personality and Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown showed off her beautiful looks in a video after her hairstylist had successfully installed it.

McBrown's new look

In the video, the Onua Showtime host was seated in the passenger seat of the car while her hairstylist, Spendy, took a video of her reaction to the newly installed frontal lace wig.

In the video, Mrs McBrown Mensah was all smiles as she talked about how much she loved her hair. She showed the edges and how they were perfectly styled.

"Oh my goodness. See the frontal. See the natural hair. Spendy thank you so much," Mrs McBrown Mesah said in the video while flaunting her beautiful looks.

In the comment section of the video, one TikToker with the handle @estherboeshaar asked about the cost of the wig if it were to be shipped to Germany, since that was where she resided.

CEO of Crowned by Spendy responded, saying that it would cost her £350, which is GH¢6,769.70 using the exchange rate on Google. However, she did not mention whether the price was inclusive of shipping.

In the caption of the video, Spendy noted that the frontal lace wig the Kumawood actress had on was custom-made and they were glueless.

Video of McBrown flaunting her hair

Reactions to McBrown's expensive wig

Many people were curious about the cost of the wig Her Excellency, as she is affectionately called, wore in the video.

Spendy responded, saying it was £350, and this caused a stir on social media as many people noted that it was very expensive.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the trending video of McBrown showing off her perfectly installed glueless frontal lace wig:

nanasikapa123 said:

"That be Gh5842.55 oooo 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Akosuah Aries ♈️ 🐏🌹🇬🇧🇺🇸 said:

"Pls you have to give me one before you leave lol 😂"

Vivian Victoria said:

"Very very beautiful.♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️"

marcelbremah said:

"Love you Nana"

Gracelin said:

"Please my darling just put this on u always wai thanks 🥰😂"

Naa Adoley Moffat said:

"Please how much and how do I get it in the USA?"

McBrown, Maxwell and Baby Maxin

McBrown consoles Roselyn Ngissah

YEN.com.gh reported that Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown touched many hearts as she comforted actress Roselyn Ngissah during her mother's one-week observance ceremony held on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

In an emotional video, Roselyn, overwhelmed with grief, broke into tears as she embraced McBrown, finding solace in her comforting arms.

The heartfelt moment in the trending video moved many social media users, who flooded the comment section with messages of sympathy and praise for the bond between the two beloved actresses.

Source: YEN.com.gh