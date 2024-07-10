Stonebwoy's Kids Jidula And Janam Jam To His Song As They Travel Abroad In Instagram Video
- Stonebwoy kids, Jidula and Janam Satekla, in a video shared on Instagram, travelled from Ghana to overseas
- In the background of the transition video, Stonebwoy's Your Body song off his 5th Dimension album played in the background
- In the comments section of the video, Ghanaians dropped comments on the seamless transition video
Stonebwoy's children, Jidula and Janam Satekla, delighted fans with a heartwarming video shared on Instagram. The video showed the young Sateklas seamlessly transitioning from their home in Ghana to an overseas location.
At the beginning of the video, Jidula and Janam could be seen dancing energetically in Ghana, moving their feat to Stonebwoy's song, Your Body, from his 2023 album, 5th Dimension.
As they jammed to the tune, they took a step forward, and with a smooth transition, the surroundings changed to an overseas setting. This clever edit impressed Ghanaians, who dropped funny reactions to how easily their location changed in the video.
In the comments section, Ghanaians expressed their admiration for the beautiful family. Many noted how well the children were living, enjoying the perks of being part of a famous family.
Stonebwoy's kids warm hearts
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Their parent are responsible ❤️
elorm_online commented:
It takes just 1 jump from Trasacco to London
kleensl8 reacted:
Eiii jidula and janam just took one step and they’re in abrokyire, I’ve taken like 1 billion steps I’m still in kaneshie
zealous_painting_decor said:
Please you guys should show us the way
dede_adwoa reacted:
Imagine going to propose to her when she is an Adult, what are you going to tell her to convince her you can’t do anything big to impress her. She is already going in and out of the country
Asamoah Gyan's daughter turns ten
In another story, Asamoah Gyan celebrated his daughter Ohemaa on her birthday by sharing beautiful photos of the pretty little girl.
The former Black Stars captain wrote a beautiful caption wishing her a happy birthday and expressing how much he loved her.
In the comments section of the Instagram post, many Ghanaians dropped beautiful birthday wishes for Ohemaa.
