Stonebwoy kids, Jidula and Janam Satekla, in a video shared on Instagram, travelled from Ghana to overseas

In the background of the transition video, Stonebwoy's Your Body song off his 5th Dimension album played in the background

In the comments section of the video, Ghanaians dropped comments on the seamless transition video

Stonebwoy's children, Jidula and Janam Satekla, delighted fans with a heartwarming video shared on Instagram. The video showed the young Sateklas seamlessly transitioning from their home in Ghana to an overseas location.

Stonebwoy's kids Jidula and Janam Photo Source: jidulaxii and janam.ljr

At the beginning of the video, Jidula and Janam could be seen dancing energetically in Ghana, moving their feat to Stonebwoy's song, Your Body, from his 2023 album, 5th Dimension.

As they jammed to the tune, they took a step forward, and with a smooth transition, the surroundings changed to an overseas setting. This clever edit impressed Ghanaians, who dropped funny reactions to how easily their location changed in the video.

In the comments section, Ghanaians expressed their admiration for the beautiful family. Many noted how well the children were living, enjoying the perks of being part of a famous family.

Stonebwoy's kids warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

krissy_360 said:

Their parent are responsible ❤️

elorm_online commented:

It takes just 1 jump from Trasacco to London

kleensl8 reacted:

Eiii jidula and janam just took one step and they’re in abrokyire, I’ve taken like 1 billion steps I’m still in kaneshie

zealous_painting_decor said:

Please you guys should show us the way

dede_adwoa reacted:

Imagine going to propose to her when she is an Adult, what are you going to tell her to convince her you can’t do anything big to impress her. She is already going in and out of the country

Asamoah Gyan's daughter turns ten

In another story, Asamoah Gyan celebrated his daughter Ohemaa on her birthday by sharing beautiful photos of the pretty little girl.

The former Black Stars captain wrote a beautiful caption wishing her a happy birthday and expressing how much he loved her.

In the comments section of the Instagram post, many Ghanaians dropped beautiful birthday wishes for Ohemaa.

