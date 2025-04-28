Celebrated gospel musician Empress Gifty got many people admiring her beautiful looks when she got new braids done at Studio Chique Palour

The video showed the process of how she achieved that beautiful look, with the video showing her natural hair and the end product of her flaunting her neatly done braids

Many social media users took to the comment section to share their views on the new look of the sensational gospel singer

Multiple award-winning gospel singer Empress Gifty left many people in awe when a video of her getting new braids surfaced on social media.

Empress Gifty flaunts boho braids

The video started with Empress Gifty showing off her natural beauty. She showed her short and permed hair and her radiant, glowing skin without makeup.

The Watch Me crooner was all smiles as she expressed how excited she was to sit in the salon's chair to get her hair braided by the braiders of Studio Chique Palour.

After her braids were done, Empress Gifty twirled and beamed wth a smile while hailing the braiders for a phenomenal job in making her look radiant in her new hairdo.

In the caption of the video shared on Studio Chique Palour's TikTok account, they hailed the sensational gospel singer using her popular catchphrases, Noko.

"Noko Fresh, Noko Fine, Noko On Point!"

The handler of the beauty salon who braided Empress Gifty's hair noted that the style she opted for was called Boho Braids.

"Our beautiful Empress Gifty came through with these gorgeous Boho Braids, and it’s giving everything it’s supposed to give!"

Video of Empress Gifty getting braids

Reactions to Empress Gifty's new braids

Many people in the comment section talked about how beautiful Empress Gifty looked after her boho braids were completed by the braiders. They applauded the handiwork of the braiders.

Other fervent fans of the gospel musician also talked about her natural beauty, which was enhanced after a facial procedure she underwent some weeks ago.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video of Empress Gifty's braids:

Kwansema🦋💎 said:

"Wotri ho atutu in Agradaas voice 🤣."

❤️Miss💍 vee ❤️ said:

"Eiii mama Gifty wotriho atutu papa 😭😭😭."

dejoeclothing said:

"Welcome to the comment section, hot or chill?😂😂😂😂😂"

Ante KaMa said:

"Ewiase agya wohc ama wotriho nyinaaa atutu 🤣🤣🤣🤣👈."

Rhema said:

"They like braids tooo much. Cornrows are best for hair growth."

Yaa babie said:

"Woy3 wo ho be nansei paa."

Pictures of Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty flaunts new teeth

YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Empress Gifty awed many after unveiling her beautiful new smile, thanks to a composite veneers procedure at Whitestone Dental and Eye Care.

In a heartwarming video, the singer showcased her dramatic before-and-after transformation, flashing her radiant new smile with pride and confidence.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with fans praising her beautiful set of teeth and vibrant glow. Some curious followers also flooded the comments, eager to learn more about the procedure.

