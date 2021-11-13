Adowa with swag: David Mensah's dance moves as he makes entry at wedding pop up

David Mensah has made a grand entry at his wedding ceremony taking place at an undisclosed location in Accra.

In what has been dubbed as Accra's royal wedding, David Mensah famed as Davido GH on social media, was seen showing off his swag while going to secure his bride.

Amid loud traditional music from Ghana's rich drums, David Mensah showed off his Adowa moves and added a bit of swag to it.

He was seen beaming with smiles as some people in his entourage cheered him on and threw money on him.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the wedding between Ghanaian philanthropist, real estate developer and investor, David Mensah and his businesswoman girlfriend, Justina, is currently underway.

Scenes from the private marriage ceremony have started going viral on social media and generated a lot of eyeballs. In the latest to emerge from the wedding hashtagged, #JustDav, the pretty bride of the day has just arrived.

Wearing an orange coloured Kente encrusted with expensive-looking stones, Justina, soon-to-be-wife of the Ghanaian just made her grand entry.

Amid loud traditional sounds comeing from Ghana's local drums, Justina was seen dancing Adowa and showing off the rich culture of the nation.

She was followed closely by some of the drummers and praise-singers who were making sure that her dance steps correlated with the sounds from the large drums.

Scenes from the wedding between Ghanaian businessman David Mensah famed as Davido GH and Justine is currently underway at a coded location in Accra.

In what would be another display of rich Ghanaian culture and tradition, the engagement ceremony has already shown a touch of all these.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, ushers dresseed in Ghana's regal Kente were seen carrying expensive things from the engagement list.

