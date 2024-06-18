Ghanaian dancer Afronita has made her first public comment after returning to Ghana after her BGT performance with Abigail

She took to her TikTok page to thank all Ghanaians for the immense support displayed during their return to Ghana

Netizens who saw the post were proud of her and took to the comment section to express their views

Ghanaian dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly known as Afronita, has made her first public comment after returning from the United Kingdom.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Britain's Got Talent star thanked Ghanaians for their immense support to her and her protégé, Abigail Dromo.

Photos of Afronita Image credit: @Afronita

Source: Instagram

Her comment follows the arrival of the team that represented Ghana at this year's Britain's Got Talent.

"Coming back to Ghana to meet all this love was just so beautiful. Thank you to everyone that came to show genuine support," she wrote.

Ghanaians welcome Afronita and Abigail in grand style

Afronita and Abigail received a rousing welcome as many Ghanaians thronged the Kotoka International Airport to welcome the duo and their families.

Afronita, initially emotional when it was time to return to Ghana, was overjoyed to see her Afrokids Academy students at the airport.

Following their return, Afronita took her TikTok page to show appreciation to everyone who came to support her.

See the post below:

Netizens receive Afronita's message with love

Netizens who saw the video expressed their profound love for Afronita, and others also encouraged her.

@raindrops wrote:

"We dey for u Stargyal...forget haters."

@CHAMPIONROLIE wrote:

"Akwaaabaa."

@lastbaby of the star's galaxy wrote:

"May God bless and prosper you, Dani! While others may plan and scheme, God's divine hand will guide and protect you. Your shine is a testament to His grace and ordination, and may it continue to grow."

147_rich wrote:

"More celebrations yet to come."

@ama_dosia wrote:

"Matthew 5:12 is what I have for you Nini. Congratulations and welcome back safely."

@Innocent wrote:

"We love u."

@Mighty jewel wrote:

"Welcome back stargal."

@Perhggie wrote:

"My STARGYAL you’re the BEST my love."

Afronita and Abigail arrive at Kotoka to a rousing welcome after BGT exploits

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dance duo Abigail and Afronita have returned after their impressive efforts in the Britain's Got Talent (BGT) reality show.

Against tough opposition, Abigail and Afronita qualified for the season finale of BGT on Sunday, June 2, 2024, where they placed third.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh