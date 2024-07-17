Afronita embarked on a recent tour, which saw her hold several dance classes across multiple cities in Europe

The young dancer, in a social media post, has confirmed the end of the European tour and her return to Ghana

Afronita's social media post have sparked many reactions from Ghanaians who thronged the comment section

Afrostar Kids Academy founder Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly known as Afronita, has announced the conclusion of her successful European dance tour.

Afronita returns to Ghana after ending her European tour. Photo source: @afronitaa

Source: Instagram

Afronita returns to Ghana after European tour

Dancer Afronita has taken to social media to share a photo of herself and announce her return to Ghana after hosting several dance classes in many cities during her European dance tour.

In the social media post, the dancer expressed her joy in travelling across Europe and showcasing her talents to a large audience. She also thanked the event organisers and attendees who gave her memorable experiences throughout her European tour.

Sharing her excitement, she wrote in the caption:

"EUROPEEE thank you for having me! I had so many beautiful memories and experiences in the last few days. A big thank you to God and all the organizations that hosted me throughout my stay including everyone that showed up for all my workshops and events! God bless you and know that I love you!❤️See you very soon!"

Afronita embarked on a European tour, hosting dance classes in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, and Slovenia. She also performed alongside dancer Dancegod Lloyd at the Oyofe Festival Volume 6 event in Spain on July 6, 2024.

Below is the social media post of Afronita announcing her return to Ghana after her European tour:

Reactions to Afronita announcing her return to Ghana

Many of Afronita's fans in the comment section could not contain their excitement as they congratulated her for her latest achievements in the comment section. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users.

@aphia_juliana commented:

"So proud of you biggest inspiration , welcome back."

@kweeelenkwe commented:

"We thank God for making everything a successful oneWe are making history till thy kingdom comes."

@prettymeera4 commented:

"Proud of you biggest star ❤❤❤."

@dora1089 commented:

"Welcome back, Dani. ASKA fans, we miss you."

@abena_little_1 commented:

"We thank God for your life Adomaah . Welcome back home my international Superstar, the brightest Star you've been missed."

Afronita and Championrolie fly out to Spain for the first time

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita and DWP Academy star Championrolie flew out to Barcelona, Spain.

Footage of their first-ever journey to Barcelona popped up online, exciting scores of fans.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh