Gospel singer and evangelist Diana Asamoah has finally given a detailed explanation of why she is not married

Diana Asamoah, who is nearly 50, told Empress Gifty Adorye that she is still waiting for God to give her permission

During her spiritual journey, she claims to have encountered a wide variety of men, but none of them were right for her

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah has explained why she is still single at her age.

The evangelist revealed in an exclusive interview with Empress Gifty on the UCook show that God opened her eyes at an early age to see fake men of God.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah says she is waiting for God to send her a man before she marries or has children. Photo credit: @officialdianaasamoah.

Diana Asamoah added that some pastors have God's anointing, but they have bad characters, so Christians should be careful.

She emphatically stated that some gospel musicians married those deceiving men of God, and their marriages hit the rocks.

Diana Asamoah wants a stylish gown

Evangelist Diana Asamoah looked exquisite in a stylish brocade gown as a guest on the UCook show.

She also wore an expensive frontal lace wig and flawless makeup for a recent interview.

Diana Asamoah slays in heavy ruffled gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Diana Asamoah, who made waves online with her magnificent dress at her Abba Father concert.

Some style influencers shared mixed reactions after photos of the musician's outfit were posted on Instagram.

Some social media users have praised Diana Asamoah's glam crew tremendously for their work in putting the look together.

