Afua Asantewaa Buys New Ford F150, Flaunts It In Video: "My New Baby"
- Media personality Afua Asantewaa announced that she had bought a new car after sharing a video on her TikTok page
- The car was a Ford F150, and per the details on the official Ford website, the starting price is $36,965 (GH¢569,976.64)
- The video excited many of her fans as they congratulated her and showered her with praise
Guinness World Record Sing-a-thon star, Afua Asantewaa, unveiled her brand new car in a video that has taken over social media.
Afua Asantewaa showed off her brand-new car
Afua Asantewaa unveiled her brand new Ford F150 in a video on her official TikTok account, @afuaasantewaasingathon.
In the video, she slayed in an olive-green blazer and shorts of the same colour. To cover up, she wore a white inner. The GWR sing-a-thon star completed her look by wearing sneakers.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
She climbed into the driver's seat of the luxury car, sat in it, buckled up her seat belt and drove off from the compound of a plush residence.
Per the official Ford website, the price of the Ford F150 starts at $36,965 (GH¢569,976.64) and takes up to six people.
Meanwhile, many other Ghanaian celebrities have also bragged about owning the same car. In 2023, Ghanaian designer Osebo the Zaraman said that he only used his Ford F150 to transport items for donation.
Also, comedian Watabombshell, in a video he posted on his Instagram page in April 2024, showed off his Ford F150.
Below is a video of Afua Asantewaa showing off her brand-new car.
Reactions to the video of Afua Asantewaa unveiling her new car
Many of Afua Asantewaa's fans on TikTok took to the comment section to drop sweet messages while congratulating her.
Below are the reactions:
@Vina-1 said:
"Madame next time clean baby before u show us. Congratulations sista girl. Winning is all u be giving us n we to support"
Kuukuwa❤️ said:
"That’s right!!!!!!!! My dream Car❤️❤️❤️❤️..Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"
aladycalled_efya said:
"congratulations, Mama ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"
Esther Abagna said:
"A big congratulations "
Mz Ariana B Y3 Blessed ✌️❤️ said:
"I love big cars ...Congrats sis"
Ellajay_3433 said:
"Congratulations Mommy!! All thanks be to Almighty U deserves it Sweet ❤"
"It's a scam": Afua Asantewaa allegedly "mocked" Fella for selling fake products
YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa trended after she went on a TikTok LIVE to talk about fake waist trainers and slimming teas.
She expressed her disappointment after spending over GH¢1,000 to buy products advertised by respectable celebrities.
Some Ghanaians shared mixed reactions after watching Afua Asantewaa's viral video on TikTok.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldine.amoah@yen.com.gh.