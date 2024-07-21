Media personality Afua Asantewaa announced that she had bought a new car after sharing a video on her TikTok page

The car was a Ford F150, and per the details on the official Ford website, the starting price is $36,965 (GH¢569,976.64)

The video excited many of her fans as they congratulated her and showered her with praise

Guinness World Record Sing-a-thon star, Afua Asantewaa, unveiled her brand new car in a video that has taken over social media.

Afua Asantewaa showed off her new Ford F150 in a video. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: TikTok

Afua Asantewaa showed off her brand-new car

Afua Asantewaa unveiled her brand new Ford F150 in a video on her official TikTok account, @afuaasantewaasingathon.

In the video, she slayed in an olive-green blazer and shorts of the same colour. To cover up, she wore a white inner. The GWR sing-a-thon star completed her look by wearing sneakers.

She climbed into the driver's seat of the luxury car, sat in it, buckled up her seat belt and drove off from the compound of a plush residence.

Per the official Ford website, the price of the Ford F150 starts at $36,965 (GH¢569,976.64) and takes up to six people.

Meanwhile, many other Ghanaian celebrities have also bragged about owning the same car. In 2023, Ghanaian designer Osebo the Zaraman said that he only used his Ford F150 to transport items for donation.

Also, comedian Watabombshell, in a video he posted on his Instagram page in April 2024, showed off his Ford F150.

Below is a video of Afua Asantewaa showing off her brand-new car.

Reactions to the video of Afua Asantewaa unveiling her new car

Many of Afua Asantewaa's fans on TikTok took to the comment section to drop sweet messages while congratulating her.

Below are the reactions:

@Vina-1 said:

"Madame next time clean baby before u show us. Congratulations sista girl. Winning is all u be giving us n we to support"

Kuukuwa❤️ said:

"That’s right!!!!!!!! My dream Car❤️❤️❤️❤️..Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

aladycalled_efya said:

"congratulations, Mama ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Esther Abagna said:

"A big congratulations "

Mz Ariana B Y3 Blessed ✌️❤️ said:

"I love big cars ...Congrats sis"

Ellajay_3433 said:

"Congratulations Mommy!! All thanks be to Almighty U deserves it Sweet ❤"

"It's a scam": Afua Asantewaa allegedly "mocked" Fella for selling fake products

YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa trended after she went on a TikTok LIVE to talk about fake waist trainers and slimming teas.

She expressed her disappointment after spending over GH¢1,000 to buy products advertised by respectable celebrities.

Some Ghanaians shared mixed reactions after watching Afua Asantewaa's viral video on TikTok.

Source: YEN.com.gh