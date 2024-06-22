Afua Asantewaa Aduonum captivated the hearts of many Ghanaians with her singing marathon attempt

The socialite became an instant celebrity after her Guinness World record attempt last year

A video of her auditioning for TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant has sparked up a frenzy online

Ghanaian socialite and event planner Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, whose Guinness World Record singing marathon was disapproved, has unveiled her plans to try again.

Afua sang for 126 hours and 52 minutes, starting her Guinness World Record at midnight on Sunday, December 24, and going to December 29.

A new video that has popped up online has given fans a glimpse of Afua's resilience and what to expect if she continues with her new attempt.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum audition for Ghana's Most Beautiful

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is seen attempting to impress David Dontoh and his panel of Ghana's Most Beautiful judges during an audition.

The renowned actor asked Afua Asantewaa to perform a traditional Krobo dance, Klama, which she delivered.

The video caught the attention of numerous fans who were impressed by Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's rise to fame despite her Guinness World Record being disapproved of.

Ghanaians react to Afua Asantewaa's Ghana's Most Beautiful audition

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens regarding Afua Asantewaa's GMB audition.

nhyirabanana_adwoa said:

She knows how to talk ❤️

miss_abigail_dinsey wrote:

She is what she thinks she is! No be today ❤️

gideonboakye15 noted:

I really love Zeal no stopping

moon_taris remarked:

One thing I love about her is. She’s eloquent,bold ,resilient and has strong personality ❤️

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum causes stir in Dubai

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa's attempt to sing Beyoncé's famous Halo at a star-studded event in Dubai during the launch of the Global Outstanding Women Awards had sparked a frenzy online.

Fans of the Ghanaian tourism ambassador have begged her to stop singing or undergo proper voice training if she wants to impress the country with her singing prowess.

