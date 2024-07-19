Kumawood actresses Nana Ama McBrown and Vivian Jill Lawrence booked a business-class flight to the UK, and shared a video of their trip

The purpose of their trip is to support and attend gospel musician Nacee's concert, KAVOD, which will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024

The travel video Mrs McBrown Mensah shared on TikTok excited many of her fans and that of Vivian, as they wished them a safe flight

Kumawood stars Nana Ama McBrown and Vivian Jill Lawrence have flown to the UK for gospel musician Nacee's KAVOD concert.

McBrown flew out with Vician Jill

In the video, McBrown and Vivian Jill were seen walking through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to board their flight.

From the setting in the video, it was a business class flight as each of them was in their own section. The two Kumawood actresses were all smiles as they recorded their trip to the UK.

The purpose of their visit is to support gospel musician Nacee as he hosts his concert dubbed KAVOD on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

Many other Ghanaian stars have also travelled to the UK for the concert, including comedian Clemento Suarez, who met The Empress there.

Below is a video of McBrown and Vivian travelling to the UK:

Reactions to McBrown, Vivian Jill's video

Many of Nana Ama McBrown's TikTok followers took to the comments section to wish her a safe flight. Others also talked about how they enjoyed seeing her travelling with fellow Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence.

Ghanaians living in the UK also expressed their excitement about the opportunity to meet her during her stay.

Below are the reactions to the video:

josephinefosuaank said:

"Safe journey and God be with you all "

Patdiamond❤️ said:

"I saw u today at de airport with ur biological daughter ❤️u look so beautiful ❤️"

otismadaline2 said:

"Awwww it’s gonna be lit✌️"

@abiofficials said:

"Two beautiful with beautiful heart. Love you guys too much. May both of you continues to soar higher ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Nanakwasi Dhubai said:

"Ghana here we are watching ❤️❤️❤️❤️we love u guys."

Harriet❤️ said:

"awwwww.that mean there will be no showtime.Safe Journey tho"

