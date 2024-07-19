Famous Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa shared adorable pictures on her verified Instagram page of how fast her son was growing

In the photo, the TikTok star was overjoyed as she carried her baby in her arms, and in the caption, she talked about what being a mother comes with

Many people talked about how fast the baby was growing, while others spoke about how motherhood suited Asantewaa

Famous Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa showed off her adorable baby boy and how fast he was growing.

Asantewaa's baby looks big and tall in new photos. Image Credit: @_asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

Asantewaa dropped lovely photos of her baby son

Asantewaa took to her verified Instagram page to share adorable pictures of her carrying her baby son. She beamed with smiles as she posed beautifully in the pictures.

In the caption, the TikToker mentioned one of the things that came with being a mother, such as changing diapers. She made mention of Alexa, Amazon's voice AI, to play a song about changing diapers.

"Alexa; change the diaper❕" she wrote on her Instagram page.

The post comes a few days after her son's dedication in the US, where she and the little boy rocked white outfits and danced in a video.

Below is a carousel post containing pictures of Asantewaa carrying her baby boy.

Reactions to the video

Many people in the comment section of the Instagram post mentioned famous pickup lines in children's rhymes, such as Baby Shark and Baby Don't Cry. Others also talked about how being a mother suits Asantewaa.

Below are the lovely messages fans left in the comment section:

kayverli said:

"My two favourite people in the world❤️"

joy_addico said:

"Omo I don write you tire congrats my love "

notches_couture.gh said:

"Alexa sing 'baby little boy don't cry'"

uniquely_pabe said:

"This one dierr baby shark mode oo ❤️❤️❤️ we love to see "

steadyeddy77 said:

"More blessings of God upon the both of You ""

yeboah_morgan said:

"Mummy you are looking pulchritudinous "

saint.cedy said:

"Alexa...can u play me Asantewaa is the best mummy ever ❤️❤️ by Drake"

