Twene Jonas, in a photo he shared on Instagram, flaunted the interior of a brand new 2024 BMW M Competition he bought in the US

The social media personality also bragged about paying over a million dollars to secure his new German vehicle

Twene Jonas’ social media post about the car has gathered many reactions from netizens who flooded the comment section

US-based Ghanaian social media commentator, Twene Jonas, has taken to social media to flaunt his newly acquired luxury BMW.

Twene Jonas flaunts his brand new BMW X5 M Comeptition SUV. Photo source: @twenejonas

Source: Instagram

Twene Jonas flaunts interior of brand-new BMW

Twene Jonas shared a photo on his Instagram page, showing off the interior of his brand-new 2024 BMW M Competition SUV luxury vehicle, which he had planned on acquiring for some time. The social media commentator also flaunted his three expensive iPhones.

The car’s interior features a luxurious finish and a beautiful dashboard with a state-of-the-art display monitor.

In the caption of the social media post, Twene Jonas claimed that he had acquired his new vehicle for over $1 million and that he has been travelling in the US with it. He also encouraged his followers to believe in themselves and chase their dreams.

In the caption, he wrote:

"You have to believe in yourself when no one else does. When you have a dream, you’ve got to grab it and never let go. I've been traveling with my million dollars Beast SUV V12 BMW M competition, M performance, M power, pure luxury, full comfortable! Life is good in Heaven on Earth The system is working 24/7 Glass Nkoaa Hw3 Fomm We run the city ️ Chilling Nkoaa "

Below is the photo of Twene Jonas flaunting the interior of his new car:

Reactions to Twene Jonas's new luxury BMW

The photo Twene Jonas shared of the sleek design and modern interior features has impressed many social media users, who have praised him for his new acquisition.

@wils_studios commented:

"Dreams are possible ❤️"

jamesvivor9 commented:

"Keep on man, God richly bless you, the truth is key"

@realkhaliblinkz commented:

"Greatest Ghanaian. We thank you for what you have been doing "

@_yung.kirch commented:

"Glasses nkoaaaaaaa"

Otumfuo flaunts brand new GH¢701K Hongqi H9

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II showed off his class by flaunting the latest of his fleet of cars.

The revered king’s latest vehicle acquisition is a brand-new Hongqi H9 worth over GH¢701,000, the equivalent of 45,500 US Dollars.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh