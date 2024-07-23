Ras Nene Speaks On The Importance Of Humility, Says It Is His Secret To Success
- Ras Nene, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, opened up about where his humility stems from and why he tries to be down-to-earth
- The actor explained that humility is one of the secrets to his success, emphasizing that being pompous was not going to bring anything positive to his life
- He added that he loves to serve people and believes there is a blessing in serving others and tries his best to teach these principles to young actors who are understudying him
Popular Ghanaian actor Ras Nene, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, opened up about the roots of his humility and its impact on his life and career. He explained that humility is one of the key factors behind his success, emphasizing that arrogance and pompous behaviour do not bring any positive outcomes.
Ras Nene highlighted that staying humble allows him to remain grounded and maintain a positive outlook. The actor narrated several occasions where his humility brought him opportunities and enriched him. He mentioned that he has received monetary gifts on countless occasions from people because of how he carries himself.
The actor also shared his love for serving others, finding joy and fulfilment in acts of service. He noted that there is a special blessing in serving others and tries to incorporate this principle into his daily life.
Ras Nene impresses Ghanaians with his outlook
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
"Wisdom 🤔 I really like dis man herrrrr GOD BLESS AKA 🫡 Full Respect for u"
NANA YAW CLIFF 150 commented:
"Kyekyeku is too harmble boy"
RealEben💯❤️ said:
"When God bless a hustler is different thing all together"
amoakoshelvey wrote
"I remember I met him standing Bu the roadside at Tafo…I approached him and we talked as if we were long time friends…man is so humble!"
Ras Nene ventures into real estate
In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, Ras Nene, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, said he is into real estate and is currently working on a 10-bedroom project.
The actor, who is very private about his assets, said a real estate venture was something he could not hide from the world.
He added that his motivation for that particular project was to easily house the kids who come from far and near to work with him.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.