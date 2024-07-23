Ras Nene, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, opened up about where his humility stems from and why he tries to be down-to-earth

The actor explained that humility is one of the secrets to his success, emphasizing that being pompous was not going to bring anything positive to his life

He added that he loves to serve people and believes there is a blessing in serving others and tries his best to teach these principles to young actors who are understudying him

Popular Ghanaian actor Ras Nene, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, opened up about the roots of his humility and its impact on his life and career. He explained that humility is one of the key factors behind his success, emphasizing that arrogance and pompous behaviour do not bring any positive outcomes.

Ghanaian actor Ras Nene speaks on what makes him humble. Photo Source: ras_nene

Source: Instagram

Ras Nene highlighted that staying humble allows him to remain grounded and maintain a positive outlook. The actor narrated several occasions where his humility brought him opportunities and enriched him. He mentioned that he has received monetary gifts on countless occasions from people because of how he carries himself.

The actor also shared his love for serving others, finding joy and fulfilment in acts of service. He noted that there is a special blessing in serving others and tries to incorporate this principle into his daily life.

Ras Nene impresses Ghanaians with his outlook

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

obby Zill42 said:

"Wisdom 🤔 I really like dis man herrrrr GOD BLESS AKA 🫡 Full Respect for u"

NANA YAW CLIFF 150 commented:

"Kyekyeku is too harmble boy"

RealEben💯❤️ said:

"When God bless a hustler is different thing all together"

amoakoshelvey wrote

"I remember I met him standing Bu the roadside at Tafo…I approached him and we talked as if we were long time friends…man is so humble!"

Ras Nene ventures into real estate

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, Ras Nene, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, said he is into real estate and is currently working on a 10-bedroom project.

The actor, who is very private about his assets, said a real estate venture was something he could not hide from the world.

He added that his motivation for that particular project was to easily house the kids who come from far and near to work with him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh