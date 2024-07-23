Ras Nene has opened up about news that one of his protégés, C Confion, was ill and confirmed that he had paid him a visit to check up on him

C Confion recently revealed in an interview that he was very ill, which has kept him out of the limelight for some time now

When asked if he was aware of C Confion's plight, he mentioned that he was aware and had advised the young man to see a doctor before the illness got worse

Popular Ghanaian actor Ras Nene has confirmed that he visited his protégé, C Confion, who has been battling a serious illness. This illness has kept C Confion away from the public eye for some time.

C Confion recently revealed in an interview with Poleeno Multi-media that his health issues have significantly impacted his career and personal life. The young entertainer disclosed that his illness forced him to take a break from his work and public appearances. For a period of time, C Confion was hardly seen in Ras Nene's skits.

Ras Nene said that upon learning about C Confion's condition, he expressed his concern and decided to check up on him. He mentioned that he had been aware of C Confion's health problems for a while and had advised him to see a doctor to prevent the illness from getting worse. There were rumours that the actor had been neglected in his time of need, but Ras Nene confirmed he was there to support him.

