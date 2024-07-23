Ras Nene, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, said he is into real estate and is currently working on a 10-bedroom project

Popular Ghanaian actor Ras Nene has announced his latest venture into real estate.

In an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, Ras Nene confirmed he is currently working on a 10-bedroom development.

Typically private about his personal assets, he stated that his real estate venture was not something he could keep hidden.

The actor, who is renowned for helping young talents, said the motivation behind this project is to provide housing for kids who travel far away to work with him.

Ras Nene works closely with many young talents, aiding them in exploring their potential and developing their skills. The actor has ushered in talents like Kyekyeku, C Confion, 39/40, and Awurama, among others.

During the interview, the actor laid emphasis on the need for investment in young talents. He also mentioned that children were the future.

Fans praise Ras Nene for initiative

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

augustinasarpong8719 said:

"Well done my dear Akabenezer, in fact you are one in a million,bravo"

nanaboateng579 commented:

"God bless Aka he has done really well for the kids"

princehenry1991 said:

"I like the way Ras Nene talks passionately about the kids"

