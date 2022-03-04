Actress Moesha Boduong has dazzled her 2.8 million followers on Instagram with a new dance video

Moesha's video shows her jamming to a Kuami Eugene's gospel song with Obaa Christy, Wa Ye Wie , which she says is her favourite tune now

The video which comes after Sandra Ankobiah advised Moesha to go off social media has got fans in love

Actress and Instagram model Moesha Babiinoti Boduong, now known as Maurecia, has released a new video on social media.

The latest video shows Moesha dancing her heart out to Kuami Eugene's gospel song, Wa Ye Wie, which features Obaapa Christy.

In the video which was shared on her Instagram page, Moesha is seen dressed in a blue attire. With no makeup and just heir permed hair, Moesha looked beautiful and happy as she danced to the song.

After giving off some dance moves and gestures to suggest she was thanking God, the actress left the camera's scope to allow two girls she was with to come and show some moves.

Sharing the video, Moesha counted herself as lucky to have been saved from her sins by God. She also revealed that Kuami Eugene and Obaapa Christy's song was her favourite at the moment.

"God loves me sooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo much and I will forever be grateful he saved me from my sins ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ this song is my favorite song for now @obaapachristyofficial @kuamieugene ," she said.

Moesha's fans encourage her

Following the video, many of Moesha's followers have encouraged her to continue on her Christian path. For many of the people who commented, the actress was looking good and doing well and must not deviate from her newfound faith.

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the comments below:

"Ur doing good work, u will lose a lot of friends on the way but will gain so much more spiritually ❤️."

"We all go repent one day."

"You have found the hack of life. You have won. You have literally hacked this life. GOD IS THE GREATEST!!!!!!."

"Am grateful for the process # and I still believe you r still on de processing because there is no end to good Christianity ✝️ so pls dont give the worlds wrong reasons to judge you again ❤️❤️✝️✝️✝️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Sandra Ankobiah replies Moesha

The latest video of Moesha comes after Sandra Ankobiah suggested that all was not well with the actress

As previously replied by YEN.com.gh, Sandra made the suggestion while replying Moesha following the actress' recent confessions about badmouthing her.

In a response to a comment from Moesha, Sandra who expressed love for the actress asked her to go off social media to seek help.

Sandra Ankobiah's friend, Nana Aba Anamoah also joined in the comment section to call Moesha to order.

Source: YEN.com.gh