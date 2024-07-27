A video of the wedding ceremony of a Ghanaian woman who suffered a painful heartbreak two years ago has surfaced online

The lady was adorned in a lovely green outfit and beamed with a smile as she got married to her dream man

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to share their views

A Ghanaian woman who wept bitterly after a heartbreak in 2022 could not conceal her joy when she finally tied the knot in 2024.

The lady identified on TikTok as @Mrs_Rita shared videos of her past and present lives. The video of her previous life showed her sitting on a bed, weeping bitterly after her lover jilted her.

A Ghanaian lady who got heartbroken in 2022 is happy after marrying her dream man Image source: Mrs_Rita

Although she did not state what led to the breakup, she seemed very hurt about the incident. Fast-forward to another video that shows her at her marriage ceremony, she was beaming with smiles as she sat with some relatives.

She wore a lovely green beaded Kente outfit and a beautiful hairdo. She was so delighted that she was finally off the market and getting married to her dream man.

Watch the video below:

Congratulations pour in for lady who got married

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views. Many congratulated her on her achievement.

@Kaakyire Abynaah wrote:

"Sometimes is not easy letting things go but God blocks some people just for us to meet the right ones. Congrats."

@PORTIA wrote:

"When the time is right I the LORD will make it happen."

@Myzella multiservices Obuasi wrote:

"When is time to let go, pls do ooooo else you will block your chance of happiness if you still hold on yo them."

@Sister Abena wrote:

"Wow nice please are you from Asanco?"

@Nana Akosua Jennies wrote:

"Congratulations to you dear."

