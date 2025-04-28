The Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II has passed away, breaking the hearts of many people

Former Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong has expressed his deep condolences to the family of the revered paramount chief

Netizens who saw Mr Agyapong's post were heartbroken and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, is grieving over the loss of Mamponghene. The renowned politician commiserated with the bereaved family in a heartwarming post on X.

Mr Kennedy Agyapong stated that he was deeply saddened by the demise of the revered paramount chief.

Ken Agyapong commiserates with Mamponghene's family. Image source: Kennedy Agyapong

Source: Facebook

On Monday, April 28, 2025, news broke out about the passing of the chief at the age of 86. The Mampong Traditional Council (MTC) has announced that the Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, has passed away.

A delegation led by Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie informed the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, of Daasebre's passing.

Photos of the solemn meeting between the MTC and Otumfuo at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, April 28, 2025, have emerged online.

Condolences have started pouring in for the late chief. Mr Agyapong is among the top politicians who have expressed pain over the loss.

"I am saddened by the news of the passing of Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, Mamponghene, occupant of Asanteman’s silver stool. His contribution to the nation spans decades of public service and sterling leadership to Asanteman and the National House of Chiefs," he said.

Mr Agypong added that he was a great advocate for good governance, respect for rule of law, political tolerance and economic empowerment particularly for the youth.

"His demise is a tragic loss not just for Asanteman but Ghana at large. I offer my commiserations to Otumfour Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, Nana Agyakoma Difie II, Mamponghemaa, the Asanteman Council, the National House of Chiefs, his family and the good people of Asante Mampong," he added.

See Kennedy Agyapong's post below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh