Asamoah Gyan recently turned heads with his stunning luxury SUV worth over GH¢1 million

Affectionately called Baby Jet, Gyan stole the spotlight at the just-ended African Schools Football Championship with his automobile

While known for his goal-scoring abilities during his playing days, the 38-year-old also has a strong taste for fancy cars

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

When it comes to elegance and flair, few Ghanaian footballers and, by extension, African soccer stars can match Asamoah Gyan.

The former Black Stars captain, renowned for his lethal finishing on the pitch, once again demonstrated his star quality — this time, away from football — during the CAF African Schools Football Championship at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Asamoah Gyan turned heads as he cruised in his luxurious SUV worth over GH¢ 1 million. Photo credit: @cdrghana/TikTok and @asamoah_gyan3/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Gyan spotted cruising in a luxury SUV

Gyan, who was appointed an ambassador for the event by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), made a striking entrance during one of the workshops, held as part of the tournament activities, which concluded on Saturday, April 26.

Clad modestly in a CAF-branded white Lacoste shirt paired with blue jeans, sneakers, and stylish dark shades, Asamoah kept his appearance refreshingly simple.

Asamoah Gyan rocked a classy blue-black tuxedo to his 'LeGyanDary' book launch in 2022. Photo credit: @asamoah_gyan3/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

However, it was his choice of transportation that captured all the attention.

Pulling up in a gleaming white Lexus LX 570, Gyan reaffirmed his reputation for living large.

In footage shared by @cdrghana on TikTok, the 38-year-old could be seen stepping into his lavish SUV after the day’s proceedings.

As rain began to drizzle, Gyan smoothly revved the powerful engine, shifted into drive mode, and made an elegant departure, effortlessly combining class and presence.

What's the cost of Gyan's Lexus LX570?

According to Autocheck Ghana, the value of the Lexus LX 570 exceeds GH¢1 million, with some versions pushing close to GH¢2 million.

The vehicle, true to its "Luxury Crossover" (LX) badge, comfortably seats up to eight passengers and is driven by a V8 5.7-litre direct injection engine delivering a solid 362 horsepower, per Lexus.

Asamoah Gyan's love for luxurious cars

This is hardly surprising for followers of Gyan’s lifestyle.

Beyond his legacy as Ghana’s all-time top scorer, he has long exhibited a fondness for automobiles that mirror his stature.

Among his famed collection is a dazzling gold Rolls-Royce Phantom, first sighted in 2015 during his stint with Emirati club Al-Ain.

At the time, the Rolls was valued at an eye-watering $402,000, according to Ghanaweb.

Adding to his impressive fleet, Baby Jet owns a Range Rover Sport, a frequent companion on his casual outings, and an extravagant, custom-built Mercedes-Benz bus.

Whether at a youth championship or cruising in a million-cedi SUV, the former Sunderland striker continues to remind everyone why he remains a true Ghanaian icon.

Gyan impresses fans with expension mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan gave fans a glimpse inside his stunning $3 million mansion overlooking the Weija Dam.

In a short viral clip, the former Black Stars captain, all smiles, recorded himself while standing in the heart of the luxurious home.

The video drew admiration from many Ghanaians, who praised the elegant interior and shared aspirations of achieving similar success.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh