Veteran Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu shared a humorous moment from her acting career during an interview on Okukuseku The Talk Show with Emelia Brobbey. She recalled an incident on the set of her first movie, 'Asoreba,' shot in 2005, involving fellow actress Nana Ama McBrown.

In 'Asoreba,' Mercy Asiedu and McBrown filmed a dramatic fighting scene where McBrown had to pull Asiedu's hair. Mercy Asiedu mentioned that the scene required intense physical interaction, and according to her, the scene was shot in the rain, adding to the intensity.

She mentioned that Samuel Nyamekye, the CEO of MiracleFilms, who was the director of the film, had high expectations from her. She recalled how she almost gave up on the role because of the intensity.

The actress added that McBrown's rough handling of her hair was so intense that she needed to visit the hospital after the shoot. Despite the discomfort, the actress laughed as she recalled the incident.

Mercy Asiedu's journey impresses fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

AmaKedador said:

"That her first time acting wow.I really believed she was wicked.Very good actress"

user-fi5lu8bk8b commented:

"Oh my God i can't stop laughing, she said i had to go to the hospital"

harrietafriyie said:

"Who appreciate "asoreba"the movie after this interview"

McBrown attends Mercy Asiedu's son's graduation

YEN.com.gh also reported that Nana Ama McBrown attended Mercy Asiedu's son's graduation and showed her support as he completed school.

The young boy, whom McBrown referred to as her godson, wore a graduation gown over his school uniform as the excited actress filmed him.

The actress blessed the young boy on his milestone and wished that her daughter, Baby Maxin, would also graduate in similar fashion one day.

