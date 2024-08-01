Mercy Asiedu, in an interview with Emelia Brobbey, shared her experience in her first appearance on set and how tough her journey was

The actress mentioned that her first film was the blockbuster Kumawood film Asoreba, where she played veteran actor Agya Koo's spouse

Mercy Asiedu recalled the nerves she felt acting in her first major film and how she impressed CEO of MiracleFilms, Samuel Nyamekye

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu opened up about her challenging journey in the film industry during an interview on the Okukuseku The Talk Show.

Speaking to fellow actress, Emelia Brobbey, Asiedu recollected her first appearance on set and the hurdles she faced.

Mercy Asiedu mentioned that her first movie role was in the 2005 Kumawood blockbuster Asoreba. In this film, she portrays the character Asabea, a nagging wife, alongside veteran actor Agya Koo.

This role marked a significant milestone in her career and set the stage for her future success in the industry.

Recalling her experience on set, Asiedu described the nerves she felt during her first major film. She said the pressure of performing in front of seasoned actors and the crew was overwhelming.

However, she said her first scene in the film impressed Samuel Nyamekye, the CEO of MiracleFilms and director of Asoreba.

She said Samuel Nyamekye's recognition of her performance was a turning point for Asiedu, boosting her confidence.

The actress said she first started her career as an actress in plays at the national theatre.

Mercy Asiedu's story inspires Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Meanest! said:

"Mercy Asiedu is the best Actress to bless this country"

user5802361608517 wrote:

"asore ba one of de best movie"

yaknuel commented:

"Asoreba" one of the most iconic movies in the Ghanaian movie industry".

McBrown attends Mercy Asiedu's son's graduation

YEN.com.gh also reported that Nana Ama McBrown attended the graduation of Mercy Asiedu's son and showed her support as he completed school.

The young boy, who McBrown referred to as her godson, wore a graduation gown on top of his school uniform as the excited actress filmed him.

The actress blessed the young boy on his milestone and wished that her own daughter, Baby Maxin, would also graduate in a similar way one day.

