Dancehall star Shatta Wale has returned to Ghana after staying in the United States for the past two months

Shatta Wale who travelled to the US in March for his DTB tour with Medikal arrived to a hero's welcome on Friday, May 13, 2022

Videos have popped up showing Shatta Wale spalshing dollars on his teeming fans who thronged the Kotoka Airport to welcome him

Dancehall music superstar Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, has arrived in Ghana after a two-month stay in the United States.

Shatta Wale travelled to the US at the start of March for his Deeper Than Blood (DTB) tour with rapper Medikal.

After the tour ended and Medikal returned, Shatta Wale stayed on and only returned to Ghana. He arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in the afternoon of Friday, May 13, 2022.

Shatta Wale has arrived in Ghana after his tour of the US Photo source: @shattawale_fanpage

Source: Instagram

Just like every one of his foreign travels, fans of the Dancehall King, as his followers prefer to call him, gave him a rousing welcome upon arrival. Many people besieged Kotoka just to catch a glimpse of him.

In a video GH Hyper shared on Instagram, Shatta Wale is seen dressed in all black and surrounded by a number of security guards as he walked out of the arrival hall.

Upon stepping out of the hall, the music icon received a bouquet from one of his youngest fans, Shatta Berry who was dressed in kente.

Shatta Wale then proceeded to go and board a 4x4 vehicle that was waiting for him in a convoy. Fans swarmed around the car and started hailing Shatta who brought out wads of notes and threw them into the crowd.

See the video below:

See another video below:

