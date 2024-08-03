Politician Chairman Wontumi caused a stir when he displayed fire dance moves to musician King Paluta's Makoma

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP had an interview with Akoma FM and decided to entertain them by dnaicng with passion

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section of the Instagram post

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, well known as Chairman Wontumi, was spotted dancing hard to Ghanaian musician King Paluta’s song Makoma.

Chairman Wontumi danced to King Paluta's Makoma

In a video that has gone viral on social media and sighted on the Instagram page of Those Called Celebs, the Ghanaian politician was overjoyed as he danced energetically to King Paluta's Makoma.

The memorable video was captured in the studios of Akoma FM after granting an interview to the prominent media house.

After the interview, Chairman Wontumi decided to display his incredible dance moves, and this was welcomed with cheers from people in the studio.

Meanwhile, Chairman Wontumi is not the only NPP bigwig who loves King Paluta's songs. NPP Flagbearer Dr Mahumudu Bawumia went viral for singing and dancing to the song during his campaign tour in the Ashanti Region.

The song has also become the tune on the lips of many Ghanaians, including actress Nana Ama McBrown, broadcaster Serwaa Amihere, and many others.

Video of Chairman Wontumi dancing to King Paluta's Makoma.

Reactions to the video of Chairman Wontumi dancing

The video excited many Ghanaians on social media as they talked about his dance moves. Others could not hold back their laughter as they filled the comment section with several laughing emojis.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to Chairman Wontumi dancing:

nana_yaa_57 said:

"Mood you get When you chopping Ghanaians money 😂😂😂"

maddies_couture said:

"The song hits differently😂 chairman couldn't 🪑😂"

stillmadeinghana said:

"Is it just me or there's a resemblance to Tween Jonas😮"

abena_sugar_trust said:

"Wontumi koraa aa wose wob3tumi😂😂😂Nebu Tawiah 😂❤️"

Bawumia jams to Daddy Lumba’s Theresa with Wontumi

YEN.com.gh reported that leading figures of the NPP joined Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for a fundraising event in the UK.

Videos from the event showed them having a good time and dancing to a popular Daddy Lumba song. Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim, General Secretary Justin Kodua, and Chairman Wontumi were at the event.

Source: YEN.com.gh