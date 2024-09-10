Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was among several legal luminaries at the recently held Ghana Bar Association's Annual General Conference

As one of the event's guests, Otumfuo gave a keynote speech calling for peaceful elections on December 7

In his speech, the regal monarch referenced Kofi Kinaata's masterpiece Susuka

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II joined Nana Akufo-Addo and several others at the Ghana Bar Association's Annual General Conference.

The high-profile event at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology was themed 'Peaceful, Fair, and Transparent Elections: The Key to Sustainable Democracy'.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II cosigns Kofi Kinaata.

Otumfuo delivered a keynote speech calling for peaceful, free, and fair elections as Ghana heads to the polls on December 7.

According to the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool, all politicians and voters must uphold Ghana's enviable reputation with elections. He said,

"Think deeply before denigrating the system. We have a judiciary that may not be perfect, but it deserves credit for the positive efforts. I can think of many countries which look at at Ghana and want to be like us. Sometimes listen to the wisdom of our musicians and reflect on piece like Kofi Kinaata's Susuka."

Kofi Kinaata is one of Ghana's most revered songwriters. He has won the Songwriter of the Year award four times, becoming the first Ghanaian to achieve that feat with the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The award-winning songwriter welcomed the Asantehene's remarks with pride. He took to social media to share a clip of Otumfuo's co-sign saying,

Auntie Ama eeiii.. I have made it!! ✌🏾😊🤝🏾 #KofiOOKofi 🔥

Ghanaian Professor patronises Kinaata

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opanyin Kofi Agyekum, Head of the Department of Linguistics at the University of Ghana, had shed more light on Kofi Kinaata's musical prowess.

The professor, a regular panellist on Kwame Sefa Kayi's critically acclaimed morning show, Kokrokoo, on Peace FM, described Kinaata as a philosopher and a poet who belonged to the echelons of seasoned musical legends like the late Akwaboah Snr and Alex Konadu, whose music shaped Ghana's soundscape in the 90s.

