West Ham United have played King Paluta's viral hit Makoma for a second time on TikTok

The football club included the song in a Mohammed Kudus compilation, exciting many Ghanaian music lovers

West Ham has, on numerous occasions, included Ghanaian music in their videos, playing songs from Sarkodie, Stonebwoy among others

English football club West Ham United has once again delighted fans by featuring King Paluta's viral hit, 'Makoma,' on their official TikTok account.

King Paluta's song gets played by West Ham in a Kudus compilation. Photo source: Mohammed Kudus, King Paluta

Source: Instagram

This marks the second time the popular football club has played the hit song, showing their appreciation for Ghanaian music. The video in question was a compilation of Mohammed Kudus' impressive goals and standout performances from the previous season.

The choice to include Makoma in the video has sparked excitement among Ghanaian music lovers and football fans.

This latest video is part of West Ham's ongoing trend of incorporating Ghanaian music into their social media content. The club has previously featured tracks from renowned Ghanaian artists such as Sarkodie and Stonebwoy. This trend began when Kudus joined the club, and it has further intensified the love many Ghanaians have developed for the football team.

West Ham delights Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nana Kwartemah Eshun said:

"Wei de3 it is settled…Admin is a Ghanaian 😆"

odehyiebakwabenaasare wrote:

"Mo admin, w'ayɛ adeɛ paa, yɛn nso yɛma yɛ dehyeɛ Kudus awoda keseɛ paa 🥰"

Fine Case commented:

"Admin please I’m from Accra which part of Ghana are you from??😂"

R A L P H 🏝 wrote:

"Every Ghanaian is a Westham supporter because of kudus ❤️"

yungNAS😎🇬🇭 reacted:

"Admin come to Ghana, when you come,,, I’m at Kumasi, Ashtown let’s link up I check your moves"

Kudus ranks his top 5 goals

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, Ghana's Mohammed Kudus opened up on his best five goals scored at West Ham United last season.

The Ghana midfielder has been a key member of the Hammers since joining from Ajax Amsterdam.

Kudus is currently with the team in Austria preparing for the upcoming English Premier League season.

Source: YEN.com.gh