Twene Jonas, in a video, has chided King Paluta for meeting with Ghana’s vice president, Dr Bawumia

The social media personality also warned King Paluta to disassociate himself from politics in Ghana as it could cost him his music career

Many Ghanaians on social media have criticised Twene Jonas for his comments on the issue

Controversial Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has shared his opinion on the controversy surrounding King Paluta’s meeting with Ghana’s vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Twene Jonas and King Paluta Photo source: @twenejonas @kingpalutamusic

Source: Instagram

Twene Jonas criticises King Paluta for the Bawumia meeting

In a social media video, Twene Jonas expressed his disappointment with rapper King Paluta for meeting with Dr Bawumia and other leading New Patriotic Party (NPP) members.

The social commentator criticised King Paluta for also defending his decision to meet with Dr Bawumia and the NPP officials despite Ghanaians’ struggles.

Twene Jonas warned the rapper to focus on his music career and avoid politics as an emerging talent in the Ghanaian music space.

He said,

"Don't accept invitations from politicians. Your fans will turn on you if you associate yourself with them."

He also advised King Paluta to learn from other celebrities whose associations with Ghanaian politicians ruined their careers.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Twene Jonas’ comments about King Paluta

Many people in the comment section disagreed with Twene Jonas’ remarks about King Paluta’s meeting with Dr Bawumia.

@dr_darko38bckp said:

"Ghanaians and hypocrisy! In the full interview he stated that he sang on the stage for butterfly party, why are we not talking about that? God is not man."

@annabel.kusi said:

"Giving good advice in the wrong way."

@asanteampaafo said:

"Enam was he hustling just for his name to become popular."

@akosua4142 said:

"Ohh stop that ah"

@ntirwaalinda commented:

"What is wrong with this u this man u are not serious u just stand up and insult people just like that"

Twene Jonas criticises Kofi Gabs over the Dutch Passport versus PHD debate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has taken a swipe at Netherlands-based Ghanaian influencer Kofi Gabs for his controversial claim that his passport holds more value than Ghanaian PhDs.

Twene Jonas criticised Kofi Gabs for his excessive talk. He pointed out that individuals with superior passports usually maintain a low profile and expressed displeasure with Kofi Gabs’ approach.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh