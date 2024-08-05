Dr Likee's decision to retire from acting caused concern among many fans constantly rooting for him

The actor said he was tired of the pressure from the community he built to elevate younger actors

One of his cronies, 39/40, has weighed in on the reported crisis in Dr Likee's camp and how it's affecting them

Ghanaian actor Dr Likee recently caused a stir with his decision to retire from acting and focus on his businesses.

The renowned actor painfully recounted the backstory behind his decision, based on the unfair treatment he has had to endure from colleagues and his cronies.

His remarks uncovered the crisis in his camp, forcing some of his cronies to share their story.

39/40 speaks about Dr Likee's pain Photo source: Facebook/OfficialKyekyeku

39/40 apologises to Dr Likee

Dr Likee's protégé 3940 spoke to blogger Zionfelix after his performance in France.

The actor said he regretted hearing his boss speak so painfully about the ordeal from those around him.

"I don't know the specific reason for that tag, but I think we all have to learn from our mistakes. I've never seen him speak like that. He described us as stubborn."

39/40 apologised to Dr Likee even though he established that there was no bad blood between them.

The Kumawood actor also addressed criticisms that he and his younger colleagues were wasting their money while Dr. Likee focused on investments.

Ghanaians react to 39/40's message to Dr Likee

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to 39/40's words to Dr Likee.

Dr. Michelle ✅ said:

Sleep early. Never be outdoors after 10pm 🕙

Futuretoxicquotes remarked:

This boy knows how to talk

Vibes😇kid🥶inesta🦋💧 added:

That papa J is the cause of all this

Dr Likee shares his retirement plans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Likee had established that his work as an actor had become more tedious due to his skyrocketing fame.

Dr Likee admitted that he is unable to fulfil all producers' requests due to stress and the demands of his other businesses. In his interview, he expressed his plans to retire and focus on his cronies, Aboske and Kompani.

