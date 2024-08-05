A video of Wayoosi talking about the personal life of Dr Likee has left many people in awe

The diminutive actor commended Dr Likee for being a devout Christian and also shared light on his relationship with God

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video have showered praises on Dr Likee

Kumawood actor Wayoosi has triggered reactions after he opened up on the personal life of fellow actor, Dr Likee.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @frederick_scorpee, Wayoosi said one attribute that has made the Dr Likee successful in the movie industry is his love for God.

Wayoosi commends Dr Likee for being an ardent follower of Alpha Hour. Photo credit: @Rasnene official/Facebook @Pastor Elvis Agyemang/YouTube

He recounted times when Dr. Likee called him to join the online midnight Alpha Hour prayer session by Pastor Elvis Agyemang.

"He is very prayerful. Akwasi Antwi calls me at 11:30 p.m to tune in to Alpha Hour. Afterwards, he suggests another Christian radio programme for me listen to. If he is doing this for me, what of those he has trained in the industry?"

Wayoosi's comments after Dr Likee confided in him regarding certain challenges he was facing.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 15,000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians commend Dr Likee

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video commended Dr Likee, with many urging him to take his prayer life very seriously

Nanahema Aidoo commented:

"I love the fact that everybody is talking good about Dr. Likee. God bless him."

Nana Kwesi created:

"Much love Dr.likee"

MATHEW FIVE SEVEN replied:

"Try God of MOGPA and see spiritual realm what's going on."

Ɛbɛfa #@ replied:

"Ebenezer " his name is strong".

Ras Nene to retire from acting

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Likee has planned to retire from acting.

In a video, the comic actor, in an interview with blogger Papa Jay, explained that he was frustrated with the attitudes of some of his protégés, who do not listen to his advice.

Dr Likee disclosed that he had not uploaded any content to his YouTube channel for over a year and emphasised his need to focus on himself.

